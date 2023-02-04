WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Roberts Reveals Warner Media Won't Let Him Have A Snake In AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 04, 2023

During the latest episode of the Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts touched on AEW's abandoned plans to have him use an animatronic snake puppet.

“To have the snake move like a snake and come up and open its mouth and all that sh*t … I would love that. I wouldn’t mind traveling with that, put it in a small suitcase and throw it overhead.”

On Warner Media being the reason Jake doesn't use the snake anymore:

“They’re not going to let a snake back in the ring, period. They were really pissed off that we used the snake. I guess they told us that wasn’t going to be allowed but we tried to do it anyway, they came down hard.”

Tags: #aew #jake roberts

