Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will Move On From WWE One Day "Like The Rock Did"

Konnan recently spoke on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast, where he gave his opinion that Karrion Kross will eventually move on from WWE and go into acting.
“[Karrion Kross has] obviously got a good mind for the business. When I met him, he had a very high wrestling IQ for somebody that had been in the business for that little time. I knew he was going to be a star and he is going to be a star and I think he will go to Hollywood one day, much like Batista and Cena, you know, and The Rock did.“
