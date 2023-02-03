Nick Khan Thinks WWE Could Be Sold "In The Next Three Months"

Nick Khan recently spoke on CNBC, where he was asked about the rumored impending WWE sale.

"Quick. I think it's going to be a fast process. Maybe three months."

Khan continued, speaking on the return of Vince McMahon.

"You're right, it's very tough to take control from him, and he's built an empire that has certainly been good by me and for me. Vince has declared to the board, to me, and to other management that he is 100% open to a transaction where he is not included in the company moving forward. I really believe he's looking for the best value for the shareholders. Keep in mind, he's also a large shareholder. He's 77 years old and I think he's ready to take a look at the landscape."