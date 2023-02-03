Buff Bagwell Talks DDP On Shark Tank

Buff Bagwell was a guest on the Undisputed Podcast, where he touched on DDP's appearance on Shark Tank.

Highlights are below.

On DDP going back on Shark Tank: “Dallas has spent $300,000 perfecting these things, and now we’ve got the finished product. … They’re going on Shark Tank with them next month.”

On the product: “He flew to Salt Lake to see how it all worked to make sure he was doing the right stuff. We didn’t understand it and how it all works. Man, I am sold on it now. It’s a big deal, and there’s medical knowledge behind it now. It’s not just, ‘Wear these cuffs because I think they’re cool.'” Bagwell said the medical science behind the cuffs is pretty straightforward and has to do with restricting blood flow for increased gains in the gym.

“Like, keeping the blood flow from going there and then after the set, releasing it and it flushing the blood into them,” Bagwell said. “That releases growth hormone, and the results are better for your arms, and actually they’ve got cuffs for your legs, too.”