Batista Hopes For 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Fans may remember that Batista was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2020, but the ceremony was pushed back due to the ongoing issues with COVID-19.

WWE held a taped Hall of Fame ceremony inside the WWE ThunderDome in 2021, but Batista was not part of the class or ceremony due to previous obligations. Batista said in March 2021, "By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible."

When asked about a potential 2023 Hall of Fame induction, Batista had this to say:

"I hope so, but I can't say for sure. I can say that I'm trying. I am trying."

Batista retired after WrestleMania 35, where he competed against Triple H.