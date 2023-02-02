WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Batista Gives Thoughts On Triple H Being In Charge Of WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 02, 2023

Dave Batista recently spoke with Comic Book for an interview.

Highlights are below.

On his belief that Triple H being in charge of WWE is what is best for the company: "I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life."

On how Triple H made his career in WWE: "He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I’ve never been ashamed to say that. I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he’s absolutely the right person. I’ve never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes."

Source: comicbook.com
