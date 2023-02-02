WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Planning A Sponsored WrestleMania 39 Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2023

Just this past weekend WWE hosted a special Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble, and the company is now looking to put on another sponsored match at WrestleMania 39.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Stimmel, WWE senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships, revealed that the post-match press conference at WrestleMania will be sponsored like at Royal Rumble, saying:

“We’re also going to have a post-match press conference that’s going to be sponsored this year — you saw that with Mountain Dew and Royal Rumble — but we’re going to have that again at WrestleMania.

“It’s on YouTube and on TikTok and on Facebook, so we’re gonna have a myriad of opportunities to tell a brand story across different spectrums with different voices.

“So I think when we approach brands, we want to make sure that that holistic picture is in place… we’re looking for that audience overlap.”

Stimmel said added:

“I don’t want to give away too much, but it’ll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they’ll be able to bring to that match.

 
“So we’re going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well.”

In the interview, Stimmel would single out a new sponsor: Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Other sponsors for the upcoming event include Pepsi, Take Two and Mars/Snickers.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com
