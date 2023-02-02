WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Served Another Lawsuit Over "Horrifying Allegations"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2023

A shareholder has brought a new lawsuit against WWE because of "horrifying allegations" made against Vince McMahon.

Bloomberg reports, Dennis Palkon filed the lawsuit against WWE in Delaware’s Chancery Court, where Palkon who wants Vince McMahon taken off from the company's Board of Directors. He also access to internal documents to investigate allegations that McMahon "raped and sexually assaulted employees and contractors over the course of decades."

Part of the lawsuit reads, “The facts here start with horrifying allegations that Vince McMahon raped and sexually assaulted a number of WWE employees and contractors over the course of decades. When confronted, he then paid the victims nearly $15 million in “hush money” to buy off their silence. There are serious questions about how Vince McMahon obtained and delivered those funds to his victims.

It added that McMahon showed a “flagrant disregard for basic corporate governance norms and demonstrating his view that rules do not apply to him.”

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

