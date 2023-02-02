WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar "The Genius" Lanny Poffo Passes Away Aged 68

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2023

Former WWE Star "The Genius" Lanny Poffo has sadly passed away at the age of 68. The news was revealed today by WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. There's no news as yet on cause of death. 

Duggan tweeted:

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny"

Lanny is the brother of the late great "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Lanny worked for ICW alongside Savage which was owned by their late father Angelo Poffo. In WWE he was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and worked alongside "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig in their feud with Hulk Hogan.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Lanny's friends and family.


