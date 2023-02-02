WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2023

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following Wednesday's Dynamite from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isaiah Kassidy.

- Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Post-match, Strickland and the rest of Mogul Affiliates attacked Pillman until Dustin Rhodes made the save.

- Toni Storm and Saraya defeated The Renegade Twins. Post-match, Storm and Saraya spray-painted the letter L on The Renegade Twins’ backs.

- Rush defeated Christopher Daniels.

Mark Briscoe Shares Heartfelt Statement Following AEW Debut

Following his appearance on AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe issued the following statement shared by AEW on its social media. Briscoe said: &ldq [...]

