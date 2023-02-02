SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following Wednesday's Dynamite from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isaiah Kassidy.

- Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Post-match, Strickland and the rest of Mogul Affiliates attacked Pillman until Dustin Rhodes made the save.

- Toni Storm and Saraya defeated The Renegade Twins. Post-match, Storm and Saraya spray-painted the letter L on The Renegade Twins’ backs.

- Rush defeated Christopher Daniels.