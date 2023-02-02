Mark Briscoe Shares Heartfelt Statement Following AEW Debut

Following his appearance on AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe issued the following statement shared by AEW on its social media. Briscoe said:

“Life is gonna be changing. Souls are gonna be saved. I know one thing; when I do stand face to face with him again, there’s gonna be a rack of souls, there’s gonna be thousands, tens of thousands, whatever it may be, that are gonna be up there on the other side of the pearly gates, right there with us because of what has happened this past week.”

“Jamin did not die in vein. He did not live in vein. God has a plan, god has a purpose. Jesus is open for everyone, Jesus is available to everyone, everyone. You ain’t got to change your life and come to Jesus. Come to Jesus, and if he wants to, he’ll change your life. Jesus is available for every one of us, no matter what.”

“No matter what kind of life, what walk of life we walk. Just a drop in the ocean, vapor in the wind, man. That’s what this life is. Jamin knew that. That’s the only reason that I can continue on. That’s the only reason that I can carry on. Because I know this ain’t in vein. I know this ain’t for nothing. Thank y’all, and thank God, and thank you, Jamin. I love y’all, every one of y’all.”