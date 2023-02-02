AEW Announces New House Show Touring Events

AEW has announced its first set of house shows on the road in March.

The House Road Tour will begin in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena on Saturday, March 18.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer give his thoughts on the announcement:

“From a financial standpoint, it doesn’t look like the right time to be doing this but from the standpoint of there’s a lot of guys there that wanna work and wanna get more work and some guys who need to be in the ring more – and women. So there’s two sides to the coin as far as doing it. We don’t know how it’ll draw.”

“When AEW first started in 2019 the idea was to do house shows and what happened was they did the show in Jacksonville and one in Orlando and they found the house shows were a big money loser so they stopped, they didn’t do them anymore.”

“That’s the problem as WWE found out, for a long time WWE could not do house shows profitably but they still did it. Now they can do it profitably because they’re a lot more popular than they were.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, available at AEWTIX.com.