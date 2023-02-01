AEW Dynamite (2/1/2023) Results

Here are your AEW Dynamite results for February 1st, 2022: courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/1/2023)

This week's show kicks off inside Wright State University in Dayton, OH. and the voices of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz are heard on the broadcast as we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening.

Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Now we head down to ringside, where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for the first of two competitors that will make their way to the ring with designs on scoring the "W" in what will be their trilogy / rubber-match defining victory, as it will put one ahead of the other in the history of their one-on-one meetings inside the squared circle.

With that said, the familiar sounds of "Wild Thing" plays and out comes Jon Moxley through the crowd. "The Purveyor of Violence" wraps up his custom entrance through the sea of fans inside tonight's show host venue. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

From there, the theme for "Hangman" Adam Page and out comes the AEW star to fans of "Cowboy Sh*t" in Dayton, OH. Before the bell can even sound to get this one off-and-running, we see these two former AEW World Champions immediately start slugging it out.

After what was essentially an even run in the offensive driver's seat for Mox and Page throughout the first handful of minutes, it is the man who has a PhD in the practice commonly and affectionately referred to as "Cowboy Sh*t" that ends up shifting the offensive momentum in his favor for a dominant, prolonged run of offensive control.

Moxley is very, very profusely dumping buckets of his own blood out of his badly lacerated dome, with a nasty gash near his right eye that quickly turns his face into a dark red "Crimson Mask." As "Hangman" continues to take it to the Blackpool Combat Club member in the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

One, two, no! Moxley is on his feet as Page tries to boot him in the face and does, but, ever defiant Moxley flips Page off and hits a diving Ace Crusher. Both men are exchanging some heavy leather in the center on the ring, but Moxley implementing some kicks into his game now. Moxley with a rear naked choke but Page hits a Saito suplex. Moxley rolls through and hits Page with one of his own. Front chancery suplex off the top by Moxley gets another two count. Wrists trapped here and Moxley is stomping on the face of Page.

Death Rider is blocked so Moxley transitions to a rolling straight arm bar but Page is at the ropes. Page elevates Moxley up and over the top to the outside and comes off the top with a moonsault but Moxley side steps… lariat! Moxley clears the announcers table and looks for the powerbomb but Page fights out. Both men trade clotheslines and Page hits a pop-up powerbomb on Moxley through the table! Moxley barely makes it in before the ten count but runs right into a big lariat by Page.

Deadeye! One, two, no! Page looks for the stomp but Moxley moves and it’s the King Kong lariat! Page is having trouble getting back to his feet but Moxley is measuring him with elbows. Page is returning with some huge shots before hitting a super kick!

Small package driver by Page! Two count! Buckshot is countered by Moxley but Page counters into the tombstone! Buckshot! MOXLEY KICKS OUT! Bulldog choke by Page but Moxley is getting to his feet, Moxley rolls page over his shoulder, traps the arm, and gets the three count!

Winner: Jon Moxley

After The Match: The Action Continues

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring as Page is upset and gives them the finger. Moxley wants to keep fighting and Page is obviously upset. The Butcher, Blade, and Bunny are here with Renee, and Jamie Hayter.

The Bunny wants a match with Jamie Hayter… BREAKING NEWS. Saraya and Toni Storm are shown on the monitor beating up Britt Baker in the parking lot.

Saraya Leads Attack On Dr. Britt Baker

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with The Bunny, who has The Butcher & The Blade standing behind her, and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter standing across from her.

The Bunny goes on to challenge Hayter to an AEW Women's Championship Eliminator bout for next week's AEW Dynamite. Hayter accepts and then as they continue to talk, they are interrupted by Paquette, who informs us of some breaking news.

After she cuts in, she points our attention to the big monitor behind them and on it, we see footage inside a ring in a gym where Saraya is talking directly into the camera while someone else is beating her down.

The Acclaimed vs. Aqua Fresh Boys

Now we return inside the arena in Dayton where AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Acclaimed make their way out to the ring. Max Caster does his usual freestyle rap as he makes his way down to the squared circle.

Caster drops some rhymes that pops the crowd when he drops a reference about their scheduled opponents for tonight, Aqua Fresh Boys, being two old guys like a "Bootleg Beverly Brothers" tag-team.

After he wraps up his rap, their music fades off and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. We see Caster dominating the action straight out of the gate. After a cool series of offensive spots from Caster and Bowens, "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn joins them in the ring to do a triple "scissor-me" gesture.

When all is said-and-done in this one, the AEW World Tag-Team Champions pick up the win when Caster gets the pin fall victory after connecting with his top-rope Mic Drop finisher.

Winners: The Acclaimed

The Gunns & The Acclaimed Brawl It Out

The Acclaimed do not celebrate for long as the Echo the Dolphin music hits and out come The Gunns. They enter the ring, and want to talk about something serious. Last week, they said they wanted the titles. They want an answer now.

Max on the mic. He hits a few "Yos." Bowens takes offense to their interruption and hits some catchphrases. Bowens wants to ask the people if they should get a shot at the titles. They say no. Billy Gunn grabs a mic, says he’s done with this. It’s enough. It’s too much.

These four go head and beat the shit out of each other. And he leaves…His kids tell him go ahead and do exactly what you did their entire childhood and turn his back on them. Gunn smiles as his kids tell him to drown his sorrows in the bottom of a pill bottle.

Gunn turns around, walks down the ramp, pissed. He enters the ring, gets in the face of his boys, grabs a mic, thinks they put their big boy pants on? They just made the biggest mistake of their life. They got what it takes? They got what Billy had? We’ll see next week. Tag Team Title shot.

As this one wraps up, it's apparent that Max Caster seemed a bit perturbed. Meanwhile, Austin and Colten Gunn are ear-to-ear smiles.

Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

We return inside Wright State University where we head down to the ring for our next singles match of the evening. With that said, out to the ring with separate entrances come "The Machine" Brian Cage and his opponent, rising Japanese contender Konosuke Takeshita.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, as Takeshita starts off strong. He connects with a well-timed rolling elbow and then follows that up with a Takesh*t'a-Line that sends Cage crashing down to the apron.

From there, the action spills out to the floor at ringside and we see Cage grab Takeshita's legs. He hits a big buckle bomb, bouncing Takeshita off the steel ring post. Now we see Takeshita and Cage trading shots. Cage fights off a back suplex attempt and hits a big knee lift before charging Takeshita but getting caught in the Blue Thunder Bomb.

Takeshita misses a flying knee in the corner before landing on the apron and getting brought into the ring with a dead-lift vertical suplex. 619 by Cage. Running back elbow in the corner and a big release German suplex and Takeshita landed hard. Takeshita hurricanranas himself out of a power-bomb attempt and comes off the top with a dropkick.

Lariat by Takeshita and a bridging German suplex for two. Takeshita charges with a rising knee but Cage catches him and hits a buckle bomb. Powerbomb attempt by Cage but Takeshita reverses into a Liger Bomb for a near-fall.

Rolling lariat by Cage is ducked but Takeshita connects with a rolling elbow. Back drop driver by Cage! Rolling lariat! Two count! Drillclaw by Cage is countered inter a sheer drop brainbuster. A second brainbuster for another close near fall. Finally, Takeshita hits a big avalanche brain-buster off the top-rope and follows it up with his Rising Knee finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

The Elite, The Firm Issue Challenges For Upcoming AEW Shows

We shoot backstage where we see AEW Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks duo of Matt and Nick Jackson) standing by. They go on to extend a challenge to the three-man team of AR Fox and the Top Flight duo of Darius and Dante Martin for next week.

Before this wraps up, we see The Firm group enter and issue their own challenge to Omega, Nick and Matt for a shot at the AEW Trios Championships on this coming Friday night's installment of AEW Rampage. The Elite accepts.

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

After business with the AEW Trios straps wraps up backstage, we head back inside Wright State University in Dayton, OH. as it's time for the latest match that Bryan Danielson must win if he wants to advance to the upcoming AEW Revolution 2023 pay-per-view on March 5 to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-Minute Iron Man match.

"The American Dragon" makes his way to the ring for his advertised one-on-one showdown against the debuting former WWE talent Timothy Thatcher. Both guys settle inside the squared circle and with the music faded down, we hear the bell sound to get this one officially off-and-running.

Early on, the Blackpool Combat Club member is holding his own with Thatcher. By the time we head to a mid-match commercial break early into the contest, things shift and the momentum transitions over to the corner of Thatcher.

When we return from the break, we see several additional minutes of hard-hitting, fast-paced offensive action from Danielson and Thatcher. At one point, Konosuke Takeshita, who just finished his own lengthy, grueling match minutes before this one hit the ring, comes back out to get involved.

From there, things get hairy as he comes out to try and stop MJF from getting involved, as the AEW World Champion makes a run-in with intentions of using his Dynamite Diamond Ring as a weapon to take out Danielson, as it would effectively end his quest of securing a title shot against Friedman at the AEW Revolution show.

Unfortunately for MJF, out comes Takeshita to level the playing field. This gives Danielson a fair fighting chance, which like Chow in The Hangover Part III, is more often than not all he needs to find a way for his fighting spirit to lead him into the winner's circle. That's exactly what happens here, as he ultimately blasts Thatcher with his running knee finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

MJF & Konosuke Takeshita Brawl, AEW Champion Makes Deal With RUSH

Things aren't done yet between AEW World Champion MJF and rising Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita, as we see the two still very much engaged in an intense, uncontrollable brawl spilling all throughout the backstage area inside the Wright State University.

Security and a ton of AEW officials eventually rush to the scene and they manage to ultimately break things up between the two. Renee Paquette then appears and informs us that next week on AEW Dynamite, MJF will square off against Konosuke Takeshita in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout.

MJF Approaches RUSH With Lucrative Business Proposal

From there, we switch to another backstage segment as MJF comes into the locker room of RUSH with a big solid briefcase when we return from the break. Friedman points out that his Spanish isn't overly thorough, but he knows one thing that is "mucho mucho universal," which is dinero.

He offers the briefcase he came in the locker room with to RUSH for free as a sign of good faith. He then proceeds to get down to his business proposal. RUSH gives a lengthy response that sounded full of anger.

Friedman asks "dip-sh*t" in the background for the translation of the lengthy, gravely-voice-filled rant RUSH just went on. He is told that RUSH says we have a deal. Friedman isn't shy in speaking up and pointing out that he sure said a lot, and angry, for it to only mean "we have a deal."

He tells RUSH he doesn't have to like him, just get the job done and there will be five more briefcases like the one he entered the locker room with and gave him for free. The segment wraps up on that note.

TBS Women's Championship

Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill (C)

It's time for the co-main event of the evening, which as Excalibur points out on commentary, will see the first of two back-to-back championship matches scheduled to close out this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

With that said, out comes a former member of The Baddies, Red Velvet, who is one of few people to compete on the debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and again on the 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation earlier this week.

Velvet settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. Now the theme for her opponent hits and with that said, "That B*tch," the undefeated reigning, defending AEW TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill makes her way out.

Cargill soaks in the reaction from the Dayton crowd and then settles inside the ring as well. The commentators continue to sing her praises, the final formal pre-match ring introductions wrap up and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see Jade start off strong, but surprisingly it is Velvet who ends up taking over and getting in some pretty solid spots that very few, if any, have managed to make happen when sharing the ring with the title-holder in the women's division who doesn't have even one blemish on her record.

As we return to the match in progress following a mid-match commercial break, we see things work their way to the finishing sequence in this one, which ultimately sees Cargill hit her finisher and pick up the victory over Velvet to retain her TBS Women's title and undefeated win-loss record.

Velvet deserves kudos for her performance, which the commentators make sure to give her and point out to the fans on the broadcast, noting she did better against Cargill than virtually anyone else ever has.

Winner and STILL TBS Women's Champion: Jade Cargill

Dr. Britt Baker Gives Medical Update, Gets Approached By Ruby Soho

In between our pair of championship main events here on this week's two-hour AEW on TBS television program, we shoot to another quick backstage segment, this time in the women's locker room at the Wright State University in Dayton, OH.

Renee Paquette approaches Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and asks her about the savage attack led by Saraya that she endured in the footage that was shown on the broadcast earlier this evening.

Baker is asked for an update on her medical condition, but before she can say much of anything, we see her get approached on-the-spot in the women's locker room by Ruby Soho.

Soho assures her that she doesn't have any designs on anything dastardly, but rather simply wanted to check for herself on how Baker was doing after the footage that was shown earlier tonight. After this, the backstage segment wraps up.

TNT Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin (C)

Now we hear Excalibur do his 1-800 product-pushing, late-night, blue-screen quick-commercial-guy voices doing the super-fast read of the small "fine print" on the screen as he runs down the confirmed lineups as they currently stand for this Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, as well as next week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

After this, the AEW Dynamite commentary team begin to set the stage for our scheduled headline bout of the evening, which will be our second championship contest in back-to-back main event matches.

With that said, out comes former TNT Champion Samoa Joe. The ROH TV Champion emerges and heads down to the ring to attempt to prove that he is absolutely still "The King of TV," like he claims to be.

Joe settles inside the squared circle as his theme music dies down. From there, the very familiar sounds of the entrance tune of one of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling, the reigning and defending TNT Champion and fan-favorite performer Darby Allin.

Darby joins Joe in the ring and our main event of this week's show, which features the TNT title on-the-line, is off-and-running. We see a handful of huge spots in the opening few minutes of action, which were considerably fast-paced and hard-hitting considering there is still 10-15 minutes to go before this one likely wraps up, based on the amount of time left on the clock before the two-hour Dynamite on TBS programming block wraps up.

Now we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break after "The King of TV" shifts the offensive momentum back in his favor, taking it to the crowd-favorite here tonight in Dayton in this TNT Championship headliner.

We return from the break and see "The Samoan Submission Machine" still very much dominating the offense in this title tilt, rag-dolling Allin from one end of the ring to the other before stopping to bounce him around off a couple of more solid objects on the floor at ringside.

Samoa Joe ends up putting Allin through a table on the floor, but Darby manages to come back to life pretty soon after this takes place. From there, Allin goes on an offensive rampage on "The King of TV" in the ring, connecting with a Code Red semi-finisher out of nowhere.

A steel chair is introduced and Allin ends up being slammed onto a ton of thumbtacks. Darby ends up still managing to fight back and take over shortly thereafter, even while hitting spots with a ridiculous amount of thumbtacks still very visibly sticking out of his back.

One cool spot sees the reigning, defending TNT Champion head to the top-rope. He leaps off backwards and connects with a Coffin Drop while still looking like a giant, human pin-cushion. He still doesn't finish off Joe, so he heads out to the ringside area with a blade of some kind.

He cuts the ring skirt off a bit and exposes the plywood under the mat and padding in the ring. Joe ends up taking over after Darby did all that set-up work. He brings Allin up to the top-rope in the corner where the mat and padding is all ripped up and the uncovered plywood is fully exposed.

Joe hoists Allin up in the position of his finisher and then proceeds to do exactly that -- connecting with an Avalanche Muscle-Buster on Allin off the top-rope. He immediately goes for the cover and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Samoa Joe

After The Match: Wardlow Returns, Takes Out Samoa Joe

With the win, Samoe Joe is now once again the TNT Champion in AEW. After the match, we hear Wardlow's theme music hit and out he comes with his new hair-style, thanks to the unwanted hair-cut given to him by Joe the last time they fought.

Wardlow hits the ring, takes Joe out with a spear and then follows-up with more of his trademark finisher-level offense before leaving him laying. The show goes off the air shortly after this. Thanks for joining us!