Dark Side Of The Ring First Season 4 Topics Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2023

PWInsider is reporting that three of the subject topics for the fourth season of the documentary series Dark Side of the Ring have now been confirmed.

The episodes will focus on Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah The Butcher, and Mike Awesome. The remainder of the season has yet to be confirmed.

This season will feature WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Terry Funk, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. 

Further details have yet to be revealed on this new season, including a premiere date for Dark Side's return to VICE TV.

Source: PWInsider
