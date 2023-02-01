WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan On Possibility Signing Major Free Agent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2023

Tony Khan has commented on the possibility of AEW signing Kota Ibushi following his NJPW departure.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed he would definitely consider working with Ibushi in the future. Confirming that he has wanted to work with Ibushi in the past, Khan said:

“There are a lot of great free agents in the world of pro wrestling. Certainly, Kota Ibushi is a great talent.

“When you have a name like that, everyone in the world of pro wrestling would be very fortunate to have in their promotion.

“We’ve wanted to work with him in the past, so it’s certainly something we would have to consider.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #kota ibushi #njpw

