Sable Was Forced To Apologise To Steve Austin and The Undertaker Before 2003 Return

Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has reflected on his ex-wife Sable’s original departure from WWE in 1999 and the lawsuit she brought against WWE for sexual harassment. At the time Mero chose to side with his wife and departed also, costing him a lot of money.

Mero had the following to stay on Steve Fall’s Ten Count podcast:

“What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s public knowledge. What I’m saying right here is just public knowledge that she sued the WWE, WWF back then, for sexual harassment, because of different things that allegedly were happening. And of course, I stood behind her and missed out on, I think I was making like $350,000-$400,000 a year and I had three years left on my contract, and I walked away with it with her to leave the company.”

“And in that time, we got to an apartment in Studio City, California, Hollywood, because she was pursuing an acting career. And so we had this apartment there. And of course, I would fly back to Orlando and take care of our daughter because she was in school, so I would stay with her while Rena was in California pursuing her acting career. She got a few gigs…had small, small parts and movies and so on.”

On Sable eventually returning to WWE in 2003:

“I’ll never forget she said to me, I think she was just getting a little, just disappointed with her Hollywood career. And she said, ‘What do you think about me going back to the WWF?’ And I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, absolutely not after suing them after everything we’ve been through. I know that the other wrestlers are disgruntled, you’re not going to be liked there. I can tell you right now, Vince will never take your phone call.'”

“And she said, ‘I already called them’ and I was blown away. But still supported her like if that’s what you want to do, I’ll stay home and take care of our daughter and so she went back to wrestling and she had to apologize to certain people. I think it was The Undertaker or Stone Cold or certain people. Vince made sure that she apologized because a lot of people were upset that she was coming back. She did that and made amends and went back and you know, had to do what Vince asked her to do.”

“And, you know, then, unfortunately, you know, she fell in love with another wrestler, and while we were still married, and found out about it, and that’s when I filed for divorce and moved on in my life.”

Sable would go on to marry Brock Lesnar.