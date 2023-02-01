WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

Ric Flair Reveals Who He Wants To See Surpass His Championship Record

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 01, 2023

Ric Flair Reveals Who He Wants To See Surpass His Championship Record

Ric Flair was recently partaking in a Q&A on his podcast, where he was asked who he would like to see surpass his 16-world championship record in pro wrestling.

“Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.”

The Rock Set To Be Presenter At This Year's Grammy Awards

In a post on Twitter, the Recording Academy announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be a presenter for this year’s Grammy Awards [...]

— Guy Incognito Feb 01, 2023 12:36PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #ric flair #charlotte flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80470/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer