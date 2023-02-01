Charlotte Flair Reveals When She Learned She'd Be Winning SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed when she learned she'd be winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

"Right around Christmas. I really wanted to come back at Survivor Series, but I had just finished getting my last stitches out. So he was like, 'don't push it.' I got the greenlight the week of New Year's."

"I didn't find out I was winning the title until I got there. I didn't have gear with me. My amazing cleaning lady brought me my gear. I should have known better. I'm coming to a wrestling show, I just brought my outfit. I thought it was just going to be a walkout surprise because I had been gone for so long, I really didn't need to be any major fireworks, but when I got there they were like, 'You need your gear.' I got the call at maybe 5ish that I needed gear, right before I got to the arena. She got to the arena around 7, 7:15."