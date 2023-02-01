WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Reveals When She Learned She'd Be Winning SmackDown Women's Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 01, 2023

Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed when she learned she'd be winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

"Right around Christmas. I really wanted to come back at Survivor Series, but I had just finished getting my last stitches out. So he was like, 'don't push it.' I got the greenlight the week of New Year's."

"I didn't find out I was winning the title until I got there. I didn't have gear with me. My amazing cleaning lady brought me my gear. I should have known better. I'm coming to a wrestling show, I just brought my outfit. I thought it was just going to be a walkout surprise because I had been gone for so long, I really didn't need to be any major fireworks, but when I got there they were like, 'You need your gear.' I got the call at maybe 5ish that I needed gear, right before I got to the arena. She got to the arena around 7, 7:15."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #charlotte flair

