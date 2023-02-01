AEW Dark Results (January 31st, 2023)

AEW held their latest episode of AEW Dark from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Below are the results from the show:
- AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) def. The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) in a Trios Match.
- Red Velvet def. Sofia Castillo in a Singles Match.
- "The Reality" Zack Clayton def. Fulton in a Singles Match.
- Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. def. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander in a Tag Team Match.
- Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle in a Singles Match.
- Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and JD Griffey) def. Mr. G and Dante Casanova in a Tag Team Match.
- Yuka Sakazaki def. Avery Breaux in a Singles Match.
- The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) def. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis in a Tag Team Match.
- Konosuke Takeshita def. Spanish Announce Project's Angelico in a Singles Match.
