WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

AEW Dark Results (January 31st, 2023)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 01, 2023

AEW Dark Results (January 31st, 2023)

AEW held their latest episode of AEW Dark from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Below are the results from the show:

- AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) def. The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) in a Trios Match.

- Red Velvet def. Sofia Castillo in a Singles Match.

- "The Reality" Zack Clayton def. Fulton in a Singles Match.

- Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. def. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander in a Tag Team Match.

- Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle in a Singles Match.

- Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and JD Griffey) def. Mr. G and Dante Casanova in a Tag Team Match.

- Yuka Sakazaki def. Avery Breaux in a Singles Match.

- The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) def. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis in a Tag Team Match.

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Spanish Announce Project's Angelico in a Singles Match.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80464/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer