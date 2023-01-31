Here are your WWE NXT results for January 31st, 2023: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE NXT RESULTS (1/31/2023)

The WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 "go-home" edition of NXT on USA kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by John Cena.

From there, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to this week's show and then we head down to the ring for our opening action.

The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

The camera pans the crowd and then we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music for The Creed Brothers. Out comes Julius and Brutus Creed accompanied by Ivy Nile. The duo make their way to the ring for our opening contest, which will be contested in NXT's men's tag-team division.

We see The Creed Brothers in a forehead-to-forehead style football huddle hyping themselves up ahead of the anticipated showdown against emerging rivals Indus Sher. Their music dies down and then the theme for their opponents hits and out comes Sanga and Veer Mahaan accompanied by Jinder Mahal.

Both teams are settled inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Sanga and Julius kick things off for their respective teams. We see some back-and-forth action, with Sanga getting the better of things.

Brutus tags in and gives it a go at the bigger, stronger opposition, but endures the same fate that his tag-team partner did early on. We see The Creed Brothers make a couple of frequent tags as their offensive attempts start to find some traction for the first time in the contest thus far.

This doesn't last for long, however, as Indus Sher also makes a couple of tags and after Jinder Mahal provides a distraction at ringside, they settle into a comfortable offensive lead. We see Brutus isolated in the ring and getting beaten down by Sanga and Veer, who continue to utilize frequent tags to keep the fresher man on the weakened Creed at all times.

Julius is shown eagerly anticipating a much-needed tag on the apron, as Brutus continues to hope for some wiggle room to make something happen so he can find his way to his corner to bring in the other Creed Brother.

After this continues for a few more minutes, we finally see Brutus make it over to tag in Julius. The fresher of the two Creed Brothers hits the ring like a bat out of hell, hitting anything that moves as the crowd cheers him on.

He hits an impressive power-bomb, which he holds onto and follows-up with a double under-hook power-bomb into a pin attempt. The Indus Sher member manages to kick out before the count of three. Shortly after this he makes the tag to Sanga. Veer remains in the ring.

We see a sequence play out where Ivy Nile ends up on the ring apron, only to get bumped off and crash onto the floor at ringside hard when Creed bounces off the ring ropes. He immediately goes out to check on her and while he does, the legal Creed Brother in the ring falls victim to a match-ending choke slam.

Winners: Indus Sher

Backstage: Tyler Bate, Axiom & Damon Kemp

After the opening contest wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Tyler Bate and Axiom bantering back-and-forth when in comes Damon Kemp ranting about how his time in the United Kingdom taught him one thing about the myth of the European style of wrestling -- it's overrated.

He finishes up and walks off and then we get some more fun-spirited talk between Bate and Axiom, teasing a potential future showdown between the two.

Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell

Now we head back inside the CWC where the theme for Zoey Stark hits. The women's wrestling star makes her way down to the ring for our second match of the evening. She settles inside the ring and her entrance tune wraps up.

The theme for her opponent, Indi Hartwell hits and out she comes. As she finishes her ring walk, we see a spit-screen shot of some "earlier today" footage from backstage in the NXT women's locker room, which included Hartwell and Stark doing some verbal jousting.

After this, we switch back to a solo camera shot inside the ring, as the bell sounds to get this women's singles bout off-and-running. We see Stark fare well coming out of the gate, however it isn't long before Hartwell has her completely on the defensive, pushing the action and coming close on a couple of early pin attempts.

Stark finally capitalizes on an opening she finds in the hazy onslaught that she has been on the wrong end of throughout the majority of the match thus far. This leads to her shifting the offensive momentum to her favor for her first prolonged run in the lead in the bout.

Hartwell ends up fighting from underneath back into competitive form and eventually, takes back control of the offense in the contest. She looks to try and finish off Stark on a few occasions, however the women's wrestling star is too tough to stay down.

This ends up being to the detriment of her opponent, as she hangs in there long enough to find some more momentum building on her side. She gets in some more big spots for a couple of pin attempts, however after Stark takes back control of the offensive driver's seat, she wastes no time in blasting Hartwell with her knee-strike finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Zoey Stark

After The Match: Zoey Starks Continues The Beatdown, Sol Ruca Makes Save

Once the match wraps up, we see Stark not content enough with the victory, as she goes right back to work on pummeling the beaten down and grounded Hartwell.

She continues to blast her with punishing ground-and-pound until finally Sol Ruca does a run-in to make the save, running off Stark and helping Hartwell from the unnecessary post-match onslaught.

Backstage: The Schism, Wes Lee

Following the post-match scene that came after the women's singles bout, we shoot backstage where we see The Schism members together delivering a message.

After this wraps up, we see NXT North American Champion Wes Lee preparing to head to the ring for the next segment of the evening.

Before that, however, we finally head to our first commercial break of the evening in this show, which as reported earlier today, will feature limited commercial interruptions.

Apollo Crews With A Message For Carmelo Hayes Ahead Of NXT Vengeance Day

When we return from the break, we see Apollo Crews out-doors talking directly to the camera about feeling the excitement in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina as the region prepares for the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night.

Apollo then gets into his scheduled two-out-of-three falls showdown against Carmelo Hayes. He vows victory and mentions how Trick Williams better not get involved during the match.

He concludes by saying Carmelo likes to say Apollo is the past and he is the future. He promises to prove at NXT Vengeance Day this coming weekend that the "past" is going to dictate the "future."

Wes Lee With A Message For Dijak, Von Wagner & Mr. Stone Interrupt

Now we head back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. He goes on to talk about his scheduled title defense against Dijak at this Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day.

Lee is honest with his pre-match assessment, voluntarily offering the prediction that he will likely take an ass-whooping before all is said-and-done in his championship clash with Dijak at the first NXT premium live event of the New Year in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As he continues to talk, he is interrupted by the entrance theme for his scheduled opponent, Dijak. The imposing tower of power makes his way down to the squared circle to confront the reigning title-holder.

He tells Wes Lee that he gave him multiple chances to hand over the NXT North American Championship to him so he wouldn't have to endure the beating he has waiting for him at NXT Vengeance Day.

While Dijak and Lee continue to verbally joust with one-another, we see Von Wagner and Mr. Stone make their way out to join them in the ring. The four go back-and-forth on the stick until finally a match is set, pitting Dijak against Von Wagner.

Dijak vs. Von Wagner

Dijak and Von Wagner start duking it out and the bell sounds to officially get this impromptu singles bout off-and-running. We see Wagner hanging tough coming out of the gate, however Dijak starts to settle into the early offensive lead.

As he does, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see the match still in progress in the ring. Dijak blasts Wagner with some big shots and finishes up with a big lariat that floors the NXT Superstar. He goes for the cover, but Wagner kicks out after the count of two.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is heard on special guest commentary along with Vic Joseph and Booker T, sounding off with his thoughts on both Dijak and Wagner. Dijak gets the goozle, but Wagner fights his way out of it.

The two trade strikes until Wagner muscles Dijak up and connects with a suplex that sees him bounce the next challenger for the NXT North American title onto the turnbuckles in multiple corners of the ring in sequence.

Wagner heads to the top-rope and comes soaring off with a big splash. He then sends Dijak into the opposing corner, but then sprints directly into the waiting big boot from Dijak, which bounces off the dome of Wagner. Dijak starts to elbow his way back into a dominant position in this match.

Once again we see Wagner fight his way back into competitive form. He once again gets his goozle before looking for a choke-slam, however Dijak does some fancy maneuvering to counter his way out of it. Dijak hits Hard Justice and immediately goes for the follow-up pin attempt,but somehow Wagner kicks out.

From there, we work our way into the final offensive sequences in the match. Dijak nails Wagner in the corner and puts him on the top turnbuckle. After that he climbs up after him and grabs his throat.

Von Wagner then elbows his way out of it and lays hammer-shots ito the back before connecting with a double under-hook face-buster off the top for a close near fall of his own. Finally, Wagner attempts an Angle Slam, only for Dijak to escape out the back door.

He then slaps a sleeper-hold on Wagner and traps his arm behind him as he squeezes the life out of his opposition. From there, he hoists Wagner up and brings him down hard with his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dijak

Backstage: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

Once the Dijak-Wagner bout wraps up, we head backstage where we see Tony D'Angelo and the new appointed under-boss, Stacks, talking together. Stacks is upset about Dijak, however "The Don" tells him to let it go.

We hear D'Angelo question Stacks about the big impact he was going to make, saying he took care of the "first thing" before assuring him that it's done for the week. He follows that up by stating that the "second thing" is about to get done now.

Who Was Nikkita Lyons' Mystery Parking Lot Attacker Last Week?

From there, we shoot to another backstage segment. This one features a quick preamble set-up by NXT commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T, who recap the segment on last week's show which saw a mystery attacker ambush and beat down Nikkita Lyons in the parking lot, leading to the women's wrestling star being forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL and meniscus in her knee.

We then shoot to McKenzie Mitchell backstage talking about the mystery attacker in question. She shows back the footage and slows things down. Valentina, Dani Palmer, Arianna Grace and others begin to walk away.

After this, an unidentified woman drives away and Elektra and Lola Vice walk away, while Tiffany Stratton is going through her back nearby. Zoey Stark is nearby along with Tatum and Lash in the far background. Also watching from inside her vehicle is Wendy Choo. No one seems to want to take credit for the savage attack inflicted on Lyons last Tuesday night.

Special Look At NXT Title Steel Cage Rematch Between Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller

When we return from the commercial time-out, Vic Joseph and Booker T build up the NXT Championship main event Steel Cage rematch between current defending title-holder Bron Breakker and number one contender Grayson Waller at the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C.

After this, we shoot to the pre-taped video package, which includes new 'talking head' comments from Breakker and Waller, as they talk into the camera in cut-in excerpts as highlights of their ongoing rivalry are shown. Good stuff and a well-produced piece to generate added interest in Saturday's WWE NXT special event.

Tyler Bate vs. Axiom

It's time to head back to the ring, as the commentators set the stage and gear up for the next match of the evening here on the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 "go-home" installment of NXT on USA.

With that said, out comes Tyler Bate and masked NXT veteran Axiom with their separate ring entrances. The bell sounds after each man settles inside the squared circle and these two immediately start to get after it.

After initially locking-up, Axiom is backed into the ropes. We see some more typical early, opening match action from both guys until Bate works off the ropes and reverses an arm-drag into one of his own on Axiom, leading to his first prolonged run of offensive control in the contest.

Tyler Bate spends the majority of his time in the offensive driver's seat focusing his attack on the arm of Axiom. He works over the limb and secures an arm-bar submission. Axiom tries to wiggle his way free and just as he looks to be near escaping, Bate re-applies the arm-lock with a firmer grasp.

Eventually the masked veteran finds his way free and starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor. We head to a picture-in-picture, mid-match commercial break as this one-on-one showdown continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more intense, fast-paced and hard-hitting back-and-forth action from these two, with each guy spending a respectful amount of time controlling the offense and dictating the action taking place in the ring. Ultimately, things work their way into the finish, which sees Bate connect with a Tiger Driver '98 for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate