Nikkita Lyons: "Surgery Was A Success."

Nikkita Lyons has provided a hospital photo for fans, as well as a message about her successful surgery.
You can read the full tweet below.
Surgery was a success ✨ Thank you deeply to the WWE Universe, my Lyon Pride for all the love and support you show. I’ll be back stronger than I’ve ever been. 🙏🏼 #ReadyToPounce Also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors and nurses. 🫶🏼🤍 @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/brePCYbCZI— Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) January 31, 2023
