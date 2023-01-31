WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikkita Lyons: "Surgery Was A Success."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 31, 2023

Nikkita Lyons: "Surgery Was A Success."

Nikkita Lyons has provided a hospital photo for fans, as well as a message about her successful surgery.

You can read the full tweet below.


