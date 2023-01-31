WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Al Snow Reveals His Theory About Vince McMahon / WWE Sale Situation

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 31, 2023

Al Snow Reveals His Theory About Vince McMahon / WWE Sale Situation

Al Snow was recently a guest on an AdFreeShows Live Stream, where he spoke about the rumored impending sale of WWE via Vince McMahon.

“He’s at a point where he was pushed out, and honestly, because of his own irresponsibility and actions, he was pushed out. But he now, I think, clearly has a pending sale that was on the table, otherwise he couldn’t have leveraged his way back in. It’s a substantial benefit, otherwise he wouldn’t have had the stroke, the power, the ability to walk back in the door.”

“I think he’s gonna sell it because, at the end of the day, it’s his. It’s his thing, and he’s gonna go out on top. He’s not gonna let it go under somebody else and then watch them destroy or ruin what he’s done.”

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #al snow

