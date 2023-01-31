Al Snow Reveals His Theory About Vince McMahon / WWE Sale Situation

Al Snow was recently a guest on an AdFreeShows Live Stream, where he spoke about the rumored impending sale of WWE via Vince McMahon.

“He’s at a point where he was pushed out, and honestly, because of his own irresponsibility and actions, he was pushed out. But he now, I think, clearly has a pending sale that was on the table, otherwise he couldn’t have leveraged his way back in. It’s a substantial benefit, otherwise he wouldn’t have had the stroke, the power, the ability to walk back in the door.”

“I think he’s gonna sell it because, at the end of the day, it’s his. It’s his thing, and he’s gonna go out on top. He’s not gonna let it go under somebody else and then watch them destroy or ruin what he’s done.”