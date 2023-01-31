Cody Rhodes Talks Facing Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, where he spoke about facing Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble.

"The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last, when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE, I spent three and stirred up as much trouble as I could possibly stir up. The irony of the potential of going on last under the brightest lights on the grandest stage is just why this place is so good. No judgments, well, not no judgments, I'm sure there are some hard feelings that happened over here, but if a guy or girl is 'the thing,' if they're ready, then they're moving it forward. That's what we're going to push. The idea of it, I don't want to end up like TCU in the National Title game where 'maybe I wasn't supposed to be there.' I don't want to shrivel under the lights. I am very much just now letting it all sink in, what we're doing. I want to let it all sink in now so I can stop doing the, 'this is amazing, this is going to be great.' You want to pretend like you've been in the endzone. I want to show up, and we've got to deliver, and we have to execute whatever that situation is, whether I'm wrestling Roman Reigns, which is what it looks like, or whoever it is. I have to finish the story."