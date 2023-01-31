Samantha Starr Talks About Her Uncle Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Samantha Starr recently spoke with Miami Herald about her family history, as well as her uncle Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

“I was taught that if you have a message, and you can capture an audience without yelling, that’s when it becomes believable. You don’t have to go out there, yell and scream, and throw your arms up. If you can go out there and deliver your message without screaming, that’s good storytelling. So that was very important. You don’t see Jake screaming. You don’t see Jake throwing a fit and [going], ‘I’m gonna go beat this guy up.’ It was also almost unhinged. It was the mental attack before the physical attack. It’s genius. He is an absolute genius when it comes to psychology.”