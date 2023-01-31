WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Samoa Joe Comments On Working With Michael Cole

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2023

Samoa Joe Comments On Working With Michael Cole

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Samoa Joe commented on working with Michael Cole in WWE and developing a great respect for the broadcasting veteran:

“I gained so much respect from Michael Cole and seeing what he actually does for the company. It goes far beyond the camera and seeing what he has to put up with. I realized this is a man who, like anybody else in the world, would have broken under the pressure that he’s under consistently week after week after week. He was a big help too. He fully believed in me and did everything he could to put me in the best position to succeed.”

