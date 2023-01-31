Former WWE Superstar Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Another former WWE Superstar has signed with impact Wrestling.

At the 2022 Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship.

Dango also appeared on IMPACT on the January 14 episode and worked the New Year’s Revolution television tapings.

According to PWInsider, Dango has officially signed with the company.