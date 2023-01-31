Hulk Hogan Had To Walk With A Cane Following Surgery Due To "Not Being Able To Feel His Legs Anymore"

Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about Hulk Hogan's recent surgery and complications.

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane. That's pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up."

According to a representative for Hogan, the wrestling legend is now feeling okay, stating "Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." The rep also disclosed that Hogan is now able to walk without a cane.