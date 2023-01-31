Booker T Talks Seth Rollins' Recent Comments About CM Punk, "He Was Shooting 100%"

Booker T was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman, where he spoke about recent comments Seth Rollins made about CM Punk calling him "a cancer" were 100% authentic and not related to storylines or working:
“He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say it. I’m just glad people can’t look at me now and be like I’m a hater. I keep my mouth shut, my momma always told me if you don’t have something good to say about somebody, don’t say nothing at all. You hear other guys that have been around the business, that feel and speak the same way about Phil Brooks and it’s because of being around him.”
Booker T elaborated on why it wasn't a work:
“People stop thinking everything is a work. If I say something negative to the point about somebody being ‘a cancer in the locker room,’ I’m not playing, okay? That’s not stuff you play around with, that’s not an angle, that’s just not. I know a lot of people out there that’s not in the business that wants to think that but sometimes it’s real, it’s real talk.”
