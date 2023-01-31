Tony Khan Reveals How His Strategies Of Booking Have Changed Over The Years

Tony Khan was recently a guest on WTF with Marc Meron, where he spoke about his creative process with booking pro wrestling early on.

"I had a process, I already had a schedule of what I had planned week to week in different stories with different matches and segments. At some point, I just inverted it. I realized I should tip this over. Instead of looking at the dates and building it out, I kind of flipped what the column was and what the rows were, and put the columns where the rows were, and now I organize everything like this since Full Gear and now I feel like I'm more organized, even though it's all the same information, it's just looking at it differently. It really helps."

