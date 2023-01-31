WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

Tony Khan Reveals How His Strategies Of Booking Have Changed Over The Years

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 31, 2023

Tony Khan Reveals How His Strategies Of Booking Have Changed Over The Years

Tony Khan was recently a guest on WTF with Marc Meron, where he spoke about his creative process with booking pro wrestling early on.

"I had a process, I already had a schedule of what I had planned week to week in different stories with different matches and segments. At some point, I just inverted it. I realized I should tip this over. Instead of looking at the dates and building it out, I kind of flipped what the column was and what the rows were, and put the columns where the rows were, and now I organize everything like this since Full Gear and now I feel like I'm more organized, even though it's all the same information, it's just looking at it differently. It really helps."

On how Khan's booking looks like storyboards:

"I was already doing that, and we kind of had that, but I had it the other way where it was looking at the shows and I had where the columns were, and out here were the different wrestlers and stories. For some reason, and I don't know why, it shouldn't make that big of a difference flipping it. The flow, working down the page, it looks a lot better and works a lot better. It's basically the same thing I was doing, I just flipped the page around, and it's helped me be even more organized."

Seven Matches Set For 100th Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

Seven matches have been announced for the 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs tonight. Check out the full lineup below: - Red V [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 30, 2023 05:38PM

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80454/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer