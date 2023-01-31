Karrion Kross Talks Working As An Extra In WWE Circa 2015

Karrion Kross was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness, where he spoke about working as an extra for WWE back in 2015.
“At the time, I was contacted to do background type work (as an extra) for WWE. I was just backstage and I remember Fit Finlay, and William Regal came up to me, and they said, ‘Hey, we’re familiar with your work, and we have a very simple spot tonight.’ I said absolutely. When you get a chance to be on Monday Night Raw for anything, especially when you are not [signed] with the company, you jump at those opportunities.”
On how he views his character:
“I like to think of Karrion Kross, not actually as a human being. I like to think of him as a very dark energy in the room. “Like, when you walk into a place that you know you shouldn’t be, late at night, like a haunted house or something. You know you shouldn’t be there, but you feel like you should stay because you are about to see something that you are not going to be able to see anywhere else! He is the dark energy in the room, manifesting as a person.”
