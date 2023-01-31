WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A Number of Big Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW - Steel Cage Match!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2023

WWE has announced a number of big matches for next week’s RAW including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and a steel cage match. The episode will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida. Check out the lineup thus far below:

-  Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

-  Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella

-  Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Montez Ford vs. Elias

-  Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

