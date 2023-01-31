Two Top Matches Set For WWE WrestleMania 39

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, two matches are set for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

During the opening segment of the flagship broadcast, Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional promo about winning the Royal Rumble match this past Saturday and setting his focus on the Undisputed Universal Championship which is held by Roman Reigns.

Toward the middle of the show, Rhea Ripley announced that she will be facing Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.