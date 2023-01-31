WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Top Matches Set For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2023

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, two matches are set for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

During the opening segment of the flagship broadcast, Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional promo about winning the Royal Rumble match this past Saturday and setting his focus on the Undisputed Universal Championship which is held by Roman Reigns.

Toward the middle of the show, Rhea Ripley announced that she will be facing Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

