WWE RAW Announcer Kevin Patrick Lands New Job With MLS and Apple TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) has joined Major League Soccer.

Apple and MLS announced today that 31 new on-air personalities have joined the MLS Season Pass Broadcast Team which includes Patrick The press release read, “Kevin Egan, originally from Dublin, Ireland, has spent the last 10 seasons broadcasting MLS matches on television with both the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United. During this time Egan also acted as a play-by-play commentator and studio host for beIN Sports, Turner Sports, ESPN and CNN International.” There was no mention of WWE.

Patrick was promoted to RAW commentary team in October 2022.

