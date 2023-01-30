WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Cody Rhodes Watches His WWE 2K23 Entrance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

During the latest UpUpDownDown video below, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes watched his WWE 2K23 entrance for the first time.

Check out the vide below and recent footage of Rhodes getting scanned for the game.

“Can’t say enough wonderful things about the 2K team & their efforts to bring me back into the fold. I hope wrestling fans really enjoy,” Rhodes tweeted with the footage.

WWE 2K23 will be released on Friday, March 17 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.


