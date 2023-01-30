📺 WATCH: Cody Rhodes Watches His WWE 2K23 Entrance

During the latest UpUpDownDown video below, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes watched his WWE 2K23 entrance for the first time.
Check out the vide below and recent footage of Rhodes getting scanned for the game.
“Can’t say enough wonderful things about the 2K team & their efforts to bring me back into the fold. I hope wrestling fans really enjoy,” Rhodes tweeted with the footage.
WWE 2K23 will be released on Friday, March 17 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.
Did you want a peak at @CodyRhodes in @WWEgames #WWE2K23?!?🤩@AustinCreedWins caught up with the #RoyalRumble winner for an exclusive first look…plus a tease of some upcoming news!👀https://t.co/OdSgro3oq0 pic.twitter.com/9o9IKnSdor— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) January 30, 2023
Start your week with the American Nightmare @CodyRhodes's full #WWE2K23 entrance! 😏 pic.twitter.com/KBjbRCHzvi— #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) January 30, 2023
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com