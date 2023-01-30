📺 WATCH: Cody Rhodes Watches His WWE 2K23 Entrance

During the latest UpUpDownDown video below, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes watched his WWE 2K23 entrance for the first time.

Check out the vide below and recent footage of Rhodes getting scanned for the game.

“Can’t say enough wonderful things about the 2K team & their efforts to bring me back into the fold. I hope wrestling fans really enjoy,” Rhodes tweeted with the footage.

WWE 2K23 will be released on Friday, March 17 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.