WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

Seven Matches Set For 100th Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

Seven Matches Set For 100th Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

Seven matches have been announced for the 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs tonight. Check out the full lineup below:

- Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz

- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

- Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese

- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry, JD Drake)

- Kings of The Black Throne (Malakai Black, Brody King) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum)

- Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.


Tags: #aew #dark #dark elevation #elevation

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80441/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer