Seven Matches Set For 100th Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

Seven matches have been announced for the 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs tonight. Check out the full lineup below:
- Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz
- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki
- Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese
- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry, JD Drake)
- Kings of The Black Throne (Malakai Black, Brody King) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum)
- Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com