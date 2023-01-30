Seven Matches Set For 100th Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

Seven matches have been announced for the 100th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs tonight. Check out the full lineup below:

- Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz

- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

- Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese

- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry, JD Drake)

- Kings of The Black Throne (Malakai Black, Brody King) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum)

- Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.