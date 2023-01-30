WWE Announces United States Title Elimination Chamber Match

The next big WWE event is February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

It was announced today that a United States Championship match will take place inside of the Elimination Chamber at the Chamber PPV, which is being held in Montreal on Saturday, February 18.

Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber bout will begin on RAW tonight.

Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano are the qualifiers that are taking place on tonight's show broadcast The winners will become the first confirmed participants to join Austin Theory in the US title Elimination Chamber match.