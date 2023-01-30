WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces United States Title Elimination Chamber Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

The next big WWE event is February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

It was announced today that a United States Championship match will take place inside of the Elimination Chamber at the Chamber PPV, which is being held in Montreal on Saturday, February 18. 

Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber bout will begin on RAW tonight.

Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano are the qualifiers that are taking place on tonight's show broadcast The winners will become the first confirmed participants to join Austin Theory in the US title Elimination Chamber match.

Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber

