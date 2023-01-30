Pat McAfee Details How WWE Return Came To Be

During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee spoke about how plans for his return to WWE came out.

"There was speculation, a lot of people talking about it, a lot of people thought I was going to be in the Royal Rumble, a lot of people thought I was going to be there. That was not figured out until late last week. That came together pretty quick. Not that there was any bad relations, it's just my schedule for the last five months, and everyone's schedule, especially in the WWE, my wife is pregnant, there was no bad beef or anything, it was just, 'I don't want to have to train enough to get into the Royal Rumble.'"

McAfee spoke about the 2023 Royal Rumble, and how his return to the company.