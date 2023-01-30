WWE Hall Of Famer Says Leaving WWE "Broke Their Heart"

During a Signed by Superstars event, D-Von Dudley reflected on his recent WWE departure and his feelings being a part of NXT:

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I loved NXT. Don’t get me wrong, I love the main roster but NXT was something special and if you have anybody who’s an inspiring wrestler and who’s on the indie circuit, you should really try to go to NXT. Try to get Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels to look at you because when you get there, it’s not like anything else in the world. It’s a family-oriented deal, I love it, the kids are great, the producers are great.”

“Just everything about NXT was wonderful so that was the one thing that broke my heart when I left was because I was gonna miss those guys… Norman [Smiley is] still there, Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside. I mean there’s a whole host of guys that’s still there that are running the show. I loved it there. It was sad for me to leave but, you know, we had to do what we had to do.”