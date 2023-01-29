Producers For WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Revealed

Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check those out below:
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble
- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss
- Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss: Adam Pearce
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match: TJ Wilson, Molly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan
- Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes
⚡ Rhea Ripley Suffered An Injury During The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley dominated this year’s 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match by winning the match as the number 1 entrant and also earned the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 29, 2023 10:00AM
