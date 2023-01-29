WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

Producers For WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2023

Producers For WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Revealed

Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check those out below:

- Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble

- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss

- Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss: Adam Pearce

- Women’s Royal Rumble Match: TJ Wilson, Molly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan

- Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes

Rhea Ripley Suffered An Injury During The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley dominated this year’s 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match by winning the match as the number 1 entrant and also earned the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 29, 2023 10:00AM

 
Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80427/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer