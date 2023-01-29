WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

Pat McAfee's Return At Royal Rumble Was A Surprise To Many In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2023

Pat McAfee's Return At Royal Rumble Was A Surprise To Many In WWE

Pat McAfee's return at Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble and although it was rumored and expexted, many people didn't know he was there until he appeared.

PWInsider reports that McAfee's return was kept secret in the days leading up to the event to prevent news leaking. Michael Cole's reaction was legitimate and had believed him to be elsewhere. Cole and McAfee have struck up a very good friendship since working together.

Additionally, the production team was kept in the dark for the most part dark. However, there were many expecting McAfee since the college football season ended recently and he was due back in early 2023.

It's unclear if he will return to the SmackDown announce team alongside Michael Cole who now calls the action with Wade Barrett. 

Triple H Addresses If The Rock Will Wrestle At WWE WrestleMania 39

During the 2023 Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the relationship between WWE and The Rock right now and if [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 29, 2023 09:50AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #pat mcafee #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80426/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer