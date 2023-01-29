Pat McAfee's Return At Royal Rumble Was A Surprise To Many In WWE

Pat McAfee's return at Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble and although it was rumored and expexted, many people didn't know he was there until he appeared.

PWInsider reports that McAfee's return was kept secret in the days leading up to the event to prevent news leaking. Michael Cole's reaction was legitimate and had believed him to be elsewhere. Cole and McAfee have struck up a very good friendship since working together.

Additionally, the production team was kept in the dark for the most part dark. However, there were many expecting McAfee since the college football season ended recently and he was due back in early 2023.

It's unclear if he will return to the SmackDown announce team alongside Michael Cole who now calls the action with Wade Barrett.