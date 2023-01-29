Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk "A Cancer", Says "I Don't Like Phil. He's A Jerk."

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., where he was asked about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE.

"Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'did he say that?' Yeah, he's a jerk. Come on. They figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye. See you later."