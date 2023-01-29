Sonya Deville Suffered Nasty Injury During WWE Royal Rumble

During Saturday's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event, Sonya Deville worked the Women’s Royal Rumble match from the #27 entrant spot before being eliminated by Asuka.
As seen below, Deville suffered a nasty cut to her head.
I’m a beast! 🩸🩸🩸🩸#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UNSB5ro0RQ— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 29, 2023
She wasn't the only woman to suffer an injury, read more below on Rhea Ripley.
⚡ Rhea Ripley Suffered An Injury During The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley dominated this year’s 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match by winning the match as the number 1 entrant and also earned the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 29, 2023 10:00AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com