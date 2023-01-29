WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

Sonya Deville Suffered Nasty Injury During WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2023

Sonya Deville Suffered Nasty Injury During WWE Royal Rumble

During Saturday's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event, Sonya Deville worked the Women’s Royal Rumble match from the #27 entrant spot before being eliminated by Asuka.

As seen below, Deville suffered a nasty cut to her head.

She wasn't the only woman to suffer an injury, read more below on Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley Suffered An Injury During The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley dominated this year’s 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match by winning the match as the number 1 entrant and also earned the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 29, 2023 10:00AM


Tags: #wwe #sonya deville #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80423/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer