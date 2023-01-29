SPOILERS From Recent AEW Dark Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2023

All Elite Wrestling held another two big sessions of AEW Dark TV on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Check out all the results below, courtesy of PWInsider:

SESSION 1:

- Blake Christian def. Serpentico

- RUSH def. Aiden Park (Parker Lee)

- Red Velvet def. Sofia Castillo

- Dalton Castle def. Dante Casanova

- Mascara Dorada def. Slim J

- Yuka Sakazaki def. Avery Breaux

- The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) def. The Gifted (Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price)

- Baliyan Akki (w/ Mei Suruga) def. Rico Gonzalez

- Konosuke Takeshita def. EJ Nduka

- Julia Hart def. Devlyn Macabre

- Top Flight & AR Fox def. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

- The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) def. Leon Ruffin and Fuego Del Sol

- Mei Suruga def. Hyena Hera

- The Varisty Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) def. Alan & Cameron Russell

- Kiera Hogan def. Megan Meyers

- Kip Sabian def. Gravity

- Zack Clayton def. Dan Adams

- Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson def. Jeeves K & Sonny Kiss (w/ Slim J)

- Christopher Daniels def. Serpentico

- Ari Daivari def. J Spade

- Diamante def. Ultra Violette

- Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Terry Yaki, Larry Lazzard & Jay Lucas

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Bronson

SESSION 2:

- JD Drake and Anthony Henry beat Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi

- Preston Vance beat Blanco Loco. Preston took Blanco’s mask after the match.

- Tony Deppen beat Caleb Konley

- Matt Sydal beat Slim J (w/The Trustbusters). After the match, The Trustbusters attacked Sydal. Top Flight and AR Fox then came out to make the save.

- The Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) beat Chris Sampson and Terry Kid

- Jora Johl and Rohit Raju beat Bryce Cannon and Dale Springs

- Brady Booker (the former Bodi Hayward of NXT) beat Dak Draper with the Torture Rack. Brady received an entrance theme and video.

- Kayla Rossi beat Angelica Risk with the Jackhammer.

- The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi) beat Rich Adonis, Jay Sky, and Jarrett Diaz

- Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh beat The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)

- Trent Beretta beat Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) with the Dudebuster

- Action Andretti beat Tony Deppen

- Evil Uno beat J Spade

- Emi Sakura beat Billie Starkz with a moonsault off the top rope. Starkz reportedly had her own entrance theme and entrance video package. Emi reportedly sustained a bad cut on her nose during the match.

- Parker Bordreaux (w/ Granden Goetzman) beat Joe Ocasio.

- Shawn Dean beat Invictus Khash

- Leila Grey beat Sahara Se7en

- Willie Mack beat Joe Keys. Mack reportedly had theme music and a big screen video for his entrance.

- Shane Taylor beat Adrian Alanis

- Renegade Twins beat Lizzy Blair and Peyton Blair

- Lee Moriarty beat Vary Morales

- Arjunh Singh beat Blake Li

- Skye Blue beat Dream Girl Ellie

- Matt Sydal, AR Fox, and Top Flight beat The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay)

- Following the tapings, Tony Khan introduced Adam Cole to speak to the fans.