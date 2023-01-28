WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nia Jax Returns to WWE During Women's Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 28, 2023

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax has made her return to WWE tonight, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 30.

