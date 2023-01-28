Nia Jax Returns to WWE During Women's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax has made her return to WWE tonight, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 30.
SHE'S NOT LIKE MOST GIRLS ... AND SHE'S BACK!!!— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
Nia Jax is entrant number 3️⃣0️⃣ in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/9s5BKpvmhP
The following are the ongoing live result of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Men's [...]— Caylon Knox Jan 28, 2023 08:17PM
