Chelsea Green Returns to WWE During Women's Royal Rumble Match

During tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match, former WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her return to WWE, though she was quickly eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble.
We just witnessed the FASTEST elimination in the history of the Women's #RoyalRumble Match!!!@ImChelseaGreen was immediately thrown over the top rope by @RheaRIpley_WWE in a shocking moment! pic.twitter.com/jKw9DuWjBv— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
