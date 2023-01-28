WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE During Women's Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 28, 2023

During tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match, former WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her return to WWE, though she was quickly eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage and Results (Jan. 28, 2023)

The following are the ongoing live result of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Men's [...]

— Caylon Knox Jan 28, 2023 08:17PM


