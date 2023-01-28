Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women's Title Against Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble

In our third match of the evening at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Bianca Belair successfully retained the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (C)

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Alexa Bliss' theme and out comes "Little Miss Bliss" for our first of two championship matches scheduled for tonight's premium live event. "The Face of Evil" settles inside the ring and highlights of her recent interaction with Bianca Belair is shown.

From there, the theme for Bianca Belair hits and out comes "The EST of WWE" to defend her Raw Women's Championship in this one-on-one showdown against Alexa Bliss.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Immediately we see Bliss taking it to the champ, starting a prolonged dominant run in the offensive driver's seat as Belair fights from underneath for the first several minutes of the match.

We see the champ finally start fighting back and she eventually hits her K.O.D. finisher to score the pin fall victory and retain her Raw Women's Championship.

After the match, a Bray Wyatt-style produced cut-in and cut-out happens as we hear some weird Wyatt-sounding voices asking if we realize who is in charge. Alexa Bliss then looks sad and stares in the distance as the post-match segment ends and we head to another commercial.

Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion: Bianca Belair