Bray Wyatt Defeats L.A. Knight in Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble

In the second bout of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Bray Wyatt defeated L.A. Knight in a Pitch Black Match.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

After the Rumble match we head to a commercial break. When we return, we head back down to the ring for our second scheduled match of the evening. The ring announcer begins the introduction for the first participant in the bout, as LA Knight makes his way out.

Knight settles in the ring as the commentators hype Mountain Dew's Pitch Black drink returning for a limited-time only. On that note, we prepare for our first-ever Pitch Black Match.

With Knight settled into the ring, we get a special video package looking at the Pitch Black Match. When it wraps up, Bray Wyatt's theme hits and out he comes with his lantern to a huge pop from the San Antonio crowd.

Wyatt goes over to the corner and puts his face in the turnbuckle as the crowd goes nuts. The bell sounds and the lights go down in the Alamodome and then a black light and other colored black lights come on. Wyatt leans back backwards from the corner and his face-paint is neon glow in the dark.

The action begins and looks cool, with neon yellow/green looking ring ropes. Even LA Knight's gear is neon bright. There's a giant Mountain Dew Pitch Black logo in the center of the ring. Wyatt goes to work on Knight.

Wyatt takes the match out to the floor and beats on Knight at ringside. He knocks him down and then makes his way over to the commentary table. He removes the top of the tables and scatters a ton of confetti-looking paper or paint that spreads all over the table. Wyatt and Knight hit a big spot that sends Wyatt through the table and a ton more of the confetti paper / neon paint splashes / spreads everywhere.

"I've been in some night clubs before, but I don't think I've seen anything like this," says McAfee as the flat crowd non-reacts to the action, which continues inside the ring. Best way to describe this. Total crappy landing for this Pitch Black Match. Wyatt hits Sister Abigail and this one is over after about all of five minutes.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

After The Match: The Neon Action Continues

Once the match wraps up, we see Bray Wyatt's face change as he's wearing some kind of horror mask now. He and Knight start brawling some more and a neon kendo stick is used. Wyatt beats Knight and drops him down the entrance area.

From there, Uncle Howdy appears and after the crowd reacts for a moment, we see Uncle Howdy dive off the stage and crash onto Knight, sending them through whatever he was laying on. Fire erupts out of that area and Bray Wyatt poses as his theme plays again.