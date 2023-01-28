Cody Rhodes Wins the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE programming and won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble.— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. pic.twitter.com/v4YBiLYE2M
