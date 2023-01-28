WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First-Look Inside at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

First-Look Inside at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Stage

Who will point to the WrestleMania 39 sign after defeating 29 other challengers?

We find out tonight as the Royal Rumble takes place in San Antonio, Texas. The show will play host to the traditional 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches headlining!

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH CARD

- Men's Royal Rumble Match
- Women's Royal Rumble Match
- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight; Mountain Dew Pitch Black match
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens; Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match
- Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss; WWE Raw Women's Championship match


