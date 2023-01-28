First-Look Inside at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Stage

Who will point to the WrestleMania 39 sign after defeating 29 other challengers?
We find out tonight as the Royal Rumble takes place in San Antonio, Texas. The show will play host to the traditional 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches headlining!
- Men's Royal Rumble Match
- Women's Royal Rumble Match
- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight; Mountain Dew Pitch Black match
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens; Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match
- Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss; WWE Raw Women's Championship match
Royal Rumble stage for tonight #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nc8zJnYAam— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) January 28, 2023
The stage for the #RoyalRumble #wwe pic.twitter.com/Z2Bii4boJ8— Shane Avila (@Flako_262) January 28, 2023
Royal Rumble stage set similar to Clash At The Castle #WWE2K23 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/niAz89DVTy— WrestleValor (@WrestleValor) January 28, 2023
Royal Rumble 2023 Stage/Setup!! #royalrumble2023 #wwe #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/jdeUJRgJm6— Jason Abercrombie (@JasonAbercromb1) January 28, 2023
