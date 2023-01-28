WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

>> ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

🔊 LISTEN: AEW Entrance Theme Plays At Royal Rumble Superstore

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

🔊 LISTEN: AEW Entrance Theme Plays At Royal Rumble Superstore

There was some confusion today at the WWE Royal Rumble Superstore ahead of the big event tonight. 

The Acclaimed’s AEW theme music started playing at the store, leaving those who heard it confused.

WWE superfan "Brock Lesnar Guy" posted a botch on his social media which featured a video of speakers playing the AEW music. The Twitter user who posted the video tweeted:

"The guy who came to turn it off said he got screwed by his Spotify playlist 😂😂😂"

You can bet Caster and Bowens will get some material out of this!

Possible Entrant SPOILER For Tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is upon us and that means surprises! Pat McAfee is due to make his WWE return soon and a recent report from Fight [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 28, 2023 10:15AM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #superstore #aew #the acclaimed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80401/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer