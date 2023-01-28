🔊 LISTEN: AEW Entrance Theme Plays At Royal Rumble Superstore

There was some confusion today at the WWE Royal Rumble Superstore ahead of the big event tonight.

The Acclaimed’s AEW theme music started playing at the store, leaving those who heard it confused.

WWE superfan "Brock Lesnar Guy" posted a botch on his social media which featured a video of speakers playing the AEW music. The Twitter user who posted the video tweeted:

"The guy who came to turn it off said he got screwed by his Spotify playlist 😂😂😂"

You can bet Caster and Bowens will get some material out of this!

